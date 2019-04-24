Home States Odisha

Odisha: Notice to BJD candidate over poll code flout

The District Election Officer has issued a notice to BJD candidate for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment Debasish Samantaray over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Published: 24th April 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 10:35 AM

Debasish Samantaray

Debasish Samantaray (Photo| facebook/ Debasish Samantaray)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The District Election Officer has issued a notice to BJD candidate for Barabati Cuttack Assembly segment Debasish Samantaray over alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct. As per the notice, Samantaray, the sitting Barabati-Cuttack MLA, had posted a message on Facebook on April 22 during the silence period for the third phase elections.

The election officer cited concerns that Samantaray’s message on social media violates the Model Code of Conduct and is likely to influence voters.  In the notice, Samantaray has been asked to explain within 48 hours as to why the Facebook post should not be treated as violation under Section 126 of Representation of the People Act.

As per the rules framed by the Election Commission, it is mandatory for political parties and their candidates to refrain from holding public meetings, spreading or organising promotional messages or events aimed at influencing voters during the ban period before the beginning of polling process.

