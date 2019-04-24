Home States Odisha

Twice elected, Ward member in Burupada village of Odisha lives in penury

Namita Sahu, who earns a living from a tiny eatery in her village,  lives in a dingy thatched house with her ailing husband.

Published: 24th April 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Namita Sahu with her husband and daughter in front their house

Namita Sahu with her husband and daughter in front their house | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: She has been elected Ward member twice and is respected by the people of her area. But, that’s her political status. The Ward member, Namita Sahu, earns a living from a tiny eatery in her village, Burupada under Patrapur block.The elected representative lives in a dingy thatched house with her ailing husband, aged mother-in-law and two school-going kids - a son and daughter.

Namita jumped into the fray after her husband Loknath, who was also Ward member for one term, took ill. After his withdrawal from the contest, public showed their trust on Namita who has been managing the Ward’s affairs for the last one decade besides shouldering the family burden.

Apart from the meagre earnings from the eatery, her mother-in-law gets 25 kg rice at Rs 1 and old age pension which helps them sustain their lives. Namita’s name has been included in the BPL list and she applied for a house, but to no avail.

Known for coming to the rescue of her villagers in times of need, Namita never misused her position for her benefit, said locals. Her house was among the hundreds that were damaged during cyclone Titli but no Government aid has come forth till date.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Expressing her anguish, Namita said her application for house has not been considered for refusing to oblige local BJD leaders.

Moreover, her opposition to BJD also led to non-cooperation by the block officials concerned affecting development works in Burupada. For political reasons, several families in the village, including Papi Pradhan, Damburu Pradhan, Babu Behera, Khira Behera, Damburu Kyanri and Sripada Sahu, whose houses were damaged during Titli cyclone, have not been included in the beneficiary list of different housing schemes.

However, block officials claim that genuine poor families in the block are being provided with houses under various schemes phase-wise after scrutiny. It may take some time to complete the process and all the identified families will get house, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namita Sahu India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Burupada ward officer Odisha ward member poverty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp