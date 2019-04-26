Home States Odisha

Security of Odisha Lok Sabha candidates on police priority

DGP Dr RP Sharma has directed the SPs to provide personal security officers to those contestants facing threat to their lives.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Dr RP Sharma, OdIsha DGP

Odisha DGP Dr. RP Sharma (Photo| Twitter/ Odisha DGP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of some candidates coming under attack in the ongoing General Elections, Odisha Police has directed the SPs to provide personal security officers (PSOs) to those contestants facing threat to their lives ahead of the fourth and last phase of elections in the State.

“The SPs have been asked to make an assessment of the security for candidates belonging to three major political parties and provide them PSOs, if required. Contestants of other parties and Independents, who feel there is a threat to their lives, can also approach police and seek security,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma.

The direction comes after bombs were hurled at the vehicles of BJD and BJP MLA candidates from Bhubaneswar Central - Ananta Narayan Jena and Jagannath Pradhan, respectively - here on April 21 night.
Jena, who is also a former Mayor of Bhubaneswar, was attacked in Jharpada. He sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital. While BJP leader’s car was attacked near party office in Unit-VIII area.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

During the day, Dr Sharma held a meeting with Twin City Commissioner of Police, IGs, DIGs, Cuttack DCP and SPs of eight districts via video conferencing from Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack to review the security arrangements for fourth phase elections. The SPs of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts attended.

The police officers were directed to make adequate security arrangements for the VVIPs and VIPs coming to the State, to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel near sensitive booths, conduct blocking near bordering areas of the State, flag marches, among other measures. Like previous three phases, SPs were asked to operate from integrated control rooms in their district headquarters involving officials of CAPF, revenue administration, district police, and others. 

In the last phase on April 29, people of six Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly segments will exercise their franchise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RP Sharma Odisha Police Odisha Lok Sabha candidates security India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp