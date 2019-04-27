Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik campaigns with full force to contain Baijayant Panda

The BJD chief campaigned in Mahakalapada, Kendrapara and Patakura areas in a road show.

Published: 27th April 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

BJD supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With less than three days remaining for the fourth phase of General Elections, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik along with a battery of ministers and senior leaders has been camping in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency in a last bid to keep bête noire Baijayant Panda out of the Lok Sabha when it meets again after the election results are out.

Naveen intensified his campaign in the constituency on Friday by covering Mahakalapada, Kendrapara and Patakura areas in a road show where he predicted the defeat of Baijayant without naming him and asserted that the BJD candidate from the Lok Sabha seat Anubhav Mohanty and all nominees of the regional outfit in the seven Assembly segments will win.

Significantly, the Chief Minister will make night halt here on Friday and will visit other areas in the constituency on the last day of campaigning on Saturday. While heavyweights have been fielded from the Assembly segments, several senior leaders including Chandrasekhar Sahu, Pramila Bisoyi (BJD nominees from Berhampur and Aska Lok Sabha seats), Industries Minister Niranjan Pujari, BJD candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat Arup Patnaik, former minister Sharada Nayak and several other legislators are camping at different places to ensure the defeat of Baijayant. Besides, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera in Kendrapara segment, Health Minister Pratap Jena in Mahanga, former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in Mahakalapada and Rajya Sabha member Pratap Deb in BJD are holding the BJD fort to ensure that the split vote mentality among the voters is not reflected during polling.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Chief Minister during his road show announced at Kharinasi, a sea side village, that all Bengali speaking landless persons will be provided pattas from the Government soon. The State Government has already given land to many Bengali speaking landless persons, he said. At least 50,000 Bengali speaking voters will decide the fate of the candidates in Mahakalapada Assembly seat.

To appease the 70,000 strong Muslim votes, Naveen said, “Odisha is a peaceful State and minority community members are safe here.” He also played the Biju card to woo the voters and said Biju Patnaik had an emotional bondage with the people of Kendrapara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency Naveen Patnaik India elections 2019 General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Baijayant Panda Odisha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp