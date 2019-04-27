Home States Odisha

Odisha: Demand for earthen pots soars in Sambalpur as heat rises

Pots which are fitted with taps are much sought-after because of hygiene and convenience.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling earthen pots in Sambalpur | Express

By Mayak Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As temperature soared in the city, the demand for earthen pots has increased. The good old earthen pots are selling like hot cakes because of its natural cooling quality and health benefits. The demand for ‘matka’ is evident from the several earthen pot sellers who have opened stalls in every nook and corner of the city.

Earthen pots of various sizes and designs are on high demand, not only among mid segment of the society but also the upscale families of the city. Besides the regular pots, the demand for pots fitted with taps is high because of the hygiene  and convenience.

According to Mahadev Pal, a potter from West Bengal who put up his stall near Modipara area here, the sudden rise in demand for pots is because of a new trend and not heat. Mahadev said people are falling back on the traditional practice and are willing to give pot water a try over refrigerator which cools water faster but has  side effects. 

Priced between Rs 200 and Rs 350, Mahadev said he sells a maximum of 20 pots a day. Earlier, people used to bargain a lot, but there has not been much bargaining so far, he added. While the demand is likely to increase as the temperature soars in May, Mahadev said customers are looking for fancier pots and he plans to import colourful ware with floral patterns soon. On the other hand, Mohit Agarwal, an entrepreneur and dealer of Mitticool Products in the city, said apart from a range of earthenware products, demand for water filters and water bottles made of clay  is high throughout the year.

Though Mitticool products are priced higher than the normal clay products, there has been no dip in demand, he claims. However, lack of awareness and fake products have been hampering the business. The fancy pots which Mahadev is planning to import are actually copies of Mitticool, he added. 
Among the several products in demand is the Teracotta Refrigerator by Mitticool. Though the 50-litre

capacity fridge runs without electricity, it keeps food as well as water cool for long hours. While he has sold five units of these so far, he believes it would induce more demand this season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur pots Odisha earthe pots Earthen pots summer sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp