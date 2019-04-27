Home States Odisha

People unhappy with BJD: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan was addressing the Vikalp Samabesh at Borikina and Erasama under Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment on Friday.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing the Vikalp Samabesh at Borikina and Erasama under Balikuda-Erasama Assembly segment on Friday, sought votes for BJP MLA candidate Damodar Rout and MP candidate Bibhu Tarai.

He alleged that the BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a Government that is corrupt and has failed on all fronts. The BJD has benefited the most from the multi-crore chit fund scam in the State, he said. The party leaders are involved in mining scam and scams related to road construction, digging of ponds and many other infrastructure projects, he added. Urging people not to vote for any of the BJD candidates, he said if BJP comes to power it will send corrupt ruling party leaders to jail.

Pradhan slammed Naveen for rejecting the Centre’s newly launched flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme fearing defeat in the 2019 General Elections. “We will implement Ayushman Bharat if BJP is voted to power in State”, he said, adding that every section of society including farmers, students and youths is unhappy with the State Government. 

Speaking about law and order in the State, the Union Minister said crime graph in Odisha is moving northwards and women are no longer secure in Odisha. He highlighted various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led Central Government. 

Dharmendra Pradhan Vikalp Samabesh BJP Balikuda Erasama assembly segment 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

