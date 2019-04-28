Home States Odisha

Last ditch move to woo voters

Candidates made last ditch efforts to reach out to voters as campaigning for the fourth phase of elections ended on Saturday evening. 

Published: 28th April 2019 06:09 AM

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Candidates made last ditch efforts to reach out to voters as campaigning for the fourth phase of elections ended on Saturday evening. 
Three Assembly segments of Cuttack district- Salepur-Tangi, Mahanga and Niali - will go to polls on Monday. While Salepur-Tangi and Mahanga Assembly seats are under Kendrapara Parliamentary constituency, Niali is under Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. 

Undeterred by the intense heat wave, candidates of three major political parties-BJD, BJP and Congress participated in motorcycle rallies and road shows to showcase their strength.  Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik had participated in a road show in the 13 gram panchayats of Tangi-Choudwar block and addressed an election meeting on the premises of Tangi High School ground.

“I have been with you for the last 19 years and shall remain with you till my last breath,” he had said in the election meeting. 
BJP candidate for Salepur-Tangi Assembly seat Prakash Behera also participated in a road show along with a few celebrities to woo voters in the constituency.  Meanwhile, the district administration has dispatched polling parties to the 826 booths of the three Assembly constituencies.
 

