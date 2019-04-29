2019 LS polls: Three-tier security near strong rooms in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Personnel of Border Security Forces (BSF) and Odisha police are keeping a close watch on strong rooms, which house Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs), on the premises of Government Girl’s High School in the district headquarters town here.

District Election Officer and Collector Manish Agarwal said a three-tier security has been put in place at the strong rooms. “EVMs and VVPATs from 540 polling stations under Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly segments have been stored in the strong rooms which are been closely monitored by a company of BSF,” Agarwal said.

CCTV cameras have also been installed inside the strong rooms to record the proceedings. This apart, a control room has also been set up. Representatives of candidates have been issued identity cards and CCTV viewing screen has also been provided to them, said the Collector.

Joint verification was done with all the contesting candidates or their representatives on a couple of days back to ensure transparency and verify the status and safety of the strong rooms. “The Returning Officer is visiting the strong rooms regularly and I am also monitoring the security arrangements,” said Agarwal.

The BSF is keeping a round the clock vigil at the main gate and entrance door of all the strong rooms, he added.