Home States Odisha

2019 LS polls: Three-tier security near strong rooms in Odisha

The BSF is keeping a round the clock vigil at the main gate and entrance door of all the strong rooms.

Published: 29th April 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A BSF jawan guarding the main gate of Government Girl’s High School building where EVMs and VVPAT machines have been stored

A BSF jawan guarding the main gate of Government Girl’s High School building where EVMs and VVPAT machines have been stored | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Personnel of Border Security Forces (BSF) and Odisha police are keeping a close watch on strong rooms, which house Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs), on the premises of Government Girl’s High School in the district headquarters town here.

District Election Officer and Collector Manish Agarwal said a three-tier security has been put in place at the strong rooms. “EVMs and VVPATs from 540 polling stations under Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly segments have been stored in the strong rooms which are been closely monitored by a company of BSF,” Agarwal said.

CCTV cameras have also been installed inside the strong rooms to record the proceedings. This apart, a control room has also been set up. Representatives of candidates have been issued identity cards and CCTV viewing screen has also been provided to them, said the Collector.

Joint verification was done with all the contesting candidates or their representatives on a couple of days back to ensure transparency and verify the status and safety of the strong rooms. “The Returning Officer is visiting the strong rooms regularly and I am also monitoring the security arrangements,” said Agarwal. 
The BSF is keeping a round the clock vigil at the main gate and entrance door of all the strong rooms, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Border Security Force Odisha BSF General elections 2019 India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections odisha 2019 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp