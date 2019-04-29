As Cyclone Fani swells, PM Modi takes stock, Odisha alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As tropical Cyclonic storm 'Fani', located 880 km south east of Chennai, is expected to develop into a very severe cyclone in next 24 hours and head towards eastern coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the situation.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday noon said, the storm over southeast Bay of Bengal will continue to move in north-west direction before heading northeastwards from May 1. Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha must brace for strong winds, rough seas and heavy rainfall.

The Prime Minister took to the Twitter and said: “Spoke to officials regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Fani. Asked them to take preventive measures and be prepared to provide all possible assistance. Also urged them to work closely with Governments of the affected states. Praying for everyone's safety and wellbeing.”

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), landfall over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is ruled out. However, the possibility of landfall in Odisha is under continuous watch.

Prime Minister himself is closely monitoring the situation and has directed Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha to convene the Meeting of National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to take stock of the situation with State Governments and Central Ministries and agencies concerned and ensure that all preparations to deal with any situation are in place.

The Nation Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard have been put on high alert and placed at the disposal of State Government. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took stock of the situation with Central agencies.

Under impact of the storm, coastal areas of Odisha may experience wind-speed of around 50 to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall from May 2.

In view of the situation, Chief Secretary Aditya Parasad Padhi reviewed preparedness of the government this morning. He asked Director General of Police RP Sharma, Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi and officials of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), NDRF and Coast Guard to remain prepared for any exigency.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Chief Secretary said, though it is yet to be clear where and when Fani will make landfall, information received from IMD and US Navy suggest that the cyclonic storm may skirt Odisha coast but induce very strong winds and heavy rainfall in the coastal districts.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and have kept 20 ODRAF teams in readiness. Police and district administrations concerned have also been asked to remain alert and keep a close watch,” Padhi said.

SRC Bishnupada Sethi said, the cyclone travelling such a long distance is an unusual phenomenon. Though the cyclone, as per IMD prediction, may not make landfall in Odisha, it may cause strong winds and heavy rainfall, he said.

“In view of the storm, as many as 880 cyclone shelters have been readied. The early warning system is also being used to alert fisherman and people of coastal villages. If necessary, we will send SMS alert to people,” he said.