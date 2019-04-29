Home States Odisha

‘Fani’ to trigger rain in Odisha

Rainfall will occur at a few places in south coastal Odisha on May 2.

Latest image of Cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ is likely to trigger rainfall in south coastal and coastal Odisha from May 2.

The cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of about 10 km per hour in the last six hours and lay centred over the sea about 690 km east-southeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 990 km southeast of Chennai and 1170 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday night and a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is expected to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually.

“Under its influence, rainfall will occur at a few places in south coastal Odisha on May 2. Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected at many places in the coastal region on May 3,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Sashikant Mishra.

Met officials said squally wind speed reaching 40 km to 60 km per hour is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts from May 2. Similarly, the wind speed reaching 50 km to 70 km per hour is expected in the same region on May 3. Fishermen in deep sea have been advised to return by April 30 night and not to venture into north west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast on May 1 and 2.

“Rainfall is likely at some places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on May 2 and heavy rainfall is expected in coastal areas including Cuttack on May 3,” said Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu. Private weather forecaster Skymet said ‘Fani’ has been continuously gaining latitude but weather conditions are very much favourable for its further intensification. Sea surface temperatures have been very warm to the tune of 31 degree Celsius and vertical wind shear has also been low.

Heat wave continues

Sweltering heat continued across the State on Sunday. While Talcher was hottest at 46.3 degree Celsius, Titlagarh recorded 44.5 followed by Jharsuguda 43.2, Angul 43.1, Sambalpur and Balangir 43, Bhawanipatna 42.5, Hirakud 41.9, Phulbani 41.8, Sonepur 41.6, Malkangiri 41.5, Sundargarh 41 and Keonjhar 40.6 degree Celsius.

