VSS airport records high traffic in 1 month

Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) airport recorded maximum traffic between Jharsuguda and Delhi in the last one month since operations resumed there under UDAN scheme.

BHUBANESWAR: Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) airport recorded maximum traffic between Jharsuguda and Delhi in the last one month since operations resumed there under UDAN scheme.
The budget airline, SpiceJet, started operating daily direct flights from VSS airport to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata on March 31. The airlines is flying 78-seater Bombardier Q400 series aircraft from VSS to the three metro cities.

“In the last one month, Jharsuguda to Delhi witnessed 95 per cent traffic followed by Delhi to Jharsuguda 90 per cent. While the average traffic between Hyderabad and Jharsuguda and back was 70 per cent, the average occupancy from Kolkata to Jharsuguda and back was 60 per cent during the same period,” said VSS Director SK Chauhan.

The Director informed that about 5,160 passengers have travelled from VSS while 4,692 passengers arrived at the airport from March 31 to till date. The budget airline has planned to start an additional flight from Jharsuguda to Kolkata and back every morning. This apart, the airlines has also planned to start operations from VSS to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Sources said SpiceJet has inducted some of Jet Airways aircraft. Jet Airways was supposed to start operations between Jharsuguda and Mumbai under UDAN. However, as the airlines is grounded, SpiceJet has inducted some of its aircraft.

