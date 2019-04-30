Kendrapara in Odisha becomes centre of attention on poll day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even on the election day all eyes were on Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency which recorded 65 per cent polling till 5 pm, with booth capturing and rigging reported at several places.

A video showing an elderly citizen at booth no 242-Bakhtarpur in Pattamundai complaining that he was forced to vote for BJP tells how fierce the contest was in the constituency. Reports reaching here said at many places voting was still on and even there was a line of 500 voters in front of a booth in Mahanga Assembly segment.

Going by the voting trend in Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, it may cross 73.14 per cent polling recorded in the 2014 with claims by both, BJD and BJP that the results will be in their favour. Political observers are baffled by the voting behaviour this time which may have something to do with the scorching sun prompting voters to come out in the evening hour.

There are also other conclusions. Was there a surge in favour of any of the candidates which is indicated from the voting in late evening hours. Two things emerge from this. It may have been a vote for the BJP candidate Baijayant Panda or mobilisation by BJD after realising that something may have gone wrong in their calculation. Whatever may have been the case, the fight for Kendrapara, it seems, will go down to the wire.

Bhadrak and Balasore Lok Sabha seats which is also witnessing interesting fights with BJP trying to wrest the seats from ruling BJD. Bhadrak had recorded a healthy 86 per cent polling till 5 pm compared to 73.63 per cent in the 2014 polls while in Balasore 64 per cent voted till 5 pm against 76.84 per cent in last elections. Percentage in both the seats is likely to increase.

Mayurbhanj also witnessed brisk polling of 66 per cent till 5 pm leading to speculations that everything may not have turned positive for the ruling BJD. The regional outfit’s Debashish Marandi is facing Anjali Soren (JMM), daughter of Shibu Soren and Bisweswar Tudu of BJP in the constituency.

Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies considered to be the strongholds of ruling BJD recorded polling of 65 pc and 64 pc respectively. While Jajpur had recorded 75.31 pc polling in 2014 elections, in Jagatsinghpur it was 75.54 pc.