Onion farmers from Odisha in distress again

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers have started harvesting the onion crop in major producing blocks of Kalahandi district amid hopes of high yield in the current rabi season.While harvesting is on in full swing in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga, Narla, Dharmagarh and Golamunda blocks, the traditional onion growing areas of the district, distress sale has been reported in several villages for lack of adequate storage and marketing facilities. The farmers are selling their produce to Chhattisgarh traders at a throwaway price of around ` seven to ` eight per kg from the farm field.

“We are forced to sell onion at throwaway price. We have to dispose it as quickly as possible as it is not possible to protect the damaged onion for a longer period. Besides, there is no market to sell our product, “ said a farmer.

Horticulture department sources said this year, onion was grown in 2,485 hectares (ha) with a production target of about 38,000 tonne. The department had provided onion seed at subsidised rate for 50 ha. In the last rabi season, the onion was cultivated in 2,363 ha.

Though 50 per cent subsidy is available for farmers to set up a 25-tonne capacity onion storage facility under Horticulture Mission, there are few takers in the district. Each storage costs around `1.8 lakh.

This apart, onion crop is covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). As of now, crop condition is very good and harvesting has commenced in major growing blocks. The harvesting of rabi onion normally begins from mid-March and continues till June.

Banamali Majhi, a small farmer of Matia village in Bhawanipatna block, said, “This season, I had grown onion in two acre. We are forced to dispose the stock from the harvesting field to the traders due to inadequate storage facilities and market linkage. After storing for about three to four months, they sell it at higher price.”

Deputy Director of Horticulture Sailesh Pattnaik said in the last three years, only 187 storage facilities have been set up by the farmers under the mission. There are few takers for the storage houses as farmers have to first invest to complete the structure and be eligible for subsidy later. If banks come forward and finance the stores, more farmers can take the benefit of the mission, he said.