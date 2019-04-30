Urban deprived kids in Odisha turn social workers during polls

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Students of Purnachandrapur Project Upper Primary School in Baripada town on Monday worked as volunteers in the two model booths set up in their institution.

The children, who are orphans and have been rehabilitated by the district administration wore T-shirts with Urban Deprived (UD) inscription and distributed water, lemon and orange juice among the voters during polling hours. Their spirit remained unwavered despite the scorching heat. An UD Chittranjan Mohanta said distributing water and juice among voters and polling officials gave him immense satisfaction. “We had kept a dustbin near the polling centre for disposal of plastic glasses as they pollute the environment,” he said.

The polls also brought some cheer among the differently-abled voters of the district who were brought to the booths on three-wheeler bicycles. 60-year-old Chakradhar Pradhan, who cast his vote at a booth in Ward no 19 expressed satisfaction at the district administration’s initiative to facilitate differently-abled voters. He said such facilities were not available for the differently-abled voters in the last elections.