Misleading advertisements of crop insurance hurting farmers in Odisha

Farmers said earlier, 2.5 acre land was treated as one hectare (ha) and the premium was fixed accordingly.

An awareness poster on PMFBY put up at Jagatsinghpur town (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Even as the State Government is trying to increase the insurance coverage in the non-loanee segment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), collection of more premiums and misleading advertisements have confused the farmers, affecting its proper implementation in the district. 

Only 533 non-loanee farmers have insured their Kharif crops under the scheme till July 31, the last date for submission of premium.

Launched in 2016, PMFBY provides comprehensive crop insurance from pre-sowing to post-harvest period against natural calamities at a low premium rate for Kharif, rabi and commercial crops. While PMFBY is in the seventh season of implementation, farmers are still unaware of the details of the Central-sponsored scheme.

Farmers said earlier, 2.5-acre land was treated as one hectare (ha) and the premium was fixed accordingly. Last year, the Central Government had fixed the premium at Rs 460 per acre with sum assured of Rs 23,000. But this year, a private insurance company engaged for implementation of PMFBY in the district has allegedly collected Rs 5 more than the fixed premium of Rs 460. The company also fixed 2.471 acre as one ha instead of 2.5 acres and started collecting the premium without even informing the district agriculture officials, locals alleged.

This year, the Central Government has decided to provide sum assured of Rs 57,500 per ha under the scheme. This apart, the awareness posters meant for Bhadrak farmers, where the premium and sum assured have been fixed at Rs 526 per acre and Rs 26,305 respectively by the company, have been put up here misleading the farmers. 

Sources said the district administration has set a target to disburse crop loan of Rs 235 crore to farmers in the current Kharif season. Till July 23, 52,277 farmers have availed a loan with amounting to Rs 138.83 crore. As many as Rs 2.77 crores has been deducted from their loans towards crop insurance premiums.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) Ram Chandra Nayak said, “The department has no role in putting up awareness posters on PMFBY in the district. The allegation of collection of more premium from farmers on the basis of 2.471 acres as one hectare has come to our notice for the first time. We will look into the matter.”

