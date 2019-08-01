Home States Odisha

Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2019 passed

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Wednesday passed the Odisha Appropriation Bill, 2019 authorising the State Government to utilise the annual Budget of Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the current fiscal from its consolidated fund.The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was passed by voice vote.

“The State Government has laid emphasis on agriculture, health, irrigation, social and food security, skill development, education and drinking water,” Pujari said. Since the State’s coastal districts have been devastated by cyclone Fani, the provision has been made in the Budget to provide livelihood support to the affected people, said the Finance Minister.

Stating that nearly 50 per cent of the outlay is for programme expenditure (`70,600 crore), he said an allocation of Rs 23,760 crore has been made for development of SC/STs for identified schemes, followed by Rs 20,714 crore for agriculture and allied sectors.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik’s claim that the Central allocation to Odisha has doubled during the NDA Government, Pujari said the State will receive Rs 27,989 crore less than what the 14th Finance Commission has recommended. 

