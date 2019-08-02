Home States Odisha

Farmers make beeline to insure kharif crops

Farmers who have taken crop loans are automatically covered under the scheme. So far, only 14,000 farmers have availed the kharif loan from banks against a target of 40,000.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kharif crop, rice

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: With the district registering scanty rainfall, farmers have been making a beeline for PACS and the agriculture office to pay the premium to insure their kharif crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Against a target of 24,000 non-loanee farmers, a whopping 85,060 have insured their paddy, groundnut and turmeric crops by July 31, the last date of submission of premium. Apprehending crop loss due to scanty rainfall, many farmers have been queuing to get their crops insured under the scheme ahead of the deadline.

Farmers who have taken crop loans are automatically covered under the scheme. So far, only 14,000 farmers have availed the kharif loan from banks against a target of 40,000.

Meanwhile, farmers have called for an extension of the deadline till August 15 for making the payment.
Sources said the district has recorded only 212.54 mm rainfall against requirement of 317 mm in July. As a result, agriculture activities have been delayed in Sadar, Kankadahada and Hindol blocks of the district. With crops having sustained damage of varying degrees, many farmers harbour fears about their yield. Farmers said as their paddy seedlings are getting older, it may not be fit for transplantation.

On the other hand, the district administration has reduced its paddy cultivation target from two lakh hectare to 1.5 lakh hectare. Sources said farmers need to pay a subsidised premium of Rs 1,950, Rs 1,048 and Rs 1,250 per hectare to get their turmeric, groundnut and paddy crops insured respectively.Deputy Director of Agriculture Chhabindra Behera said, “We have encouraged the farmers to insure their crops under the Central scheme to compensate the loss if any.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha farmers kharif crops Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp