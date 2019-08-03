Home States Odisha

Boy with legs cuffed rescued from Bhubaneswar railway station  

The boy was reportedly upset over being beaten up by his elder brother and father, who is a puffed rice seller. The minor alleged that he was confined in a room of their house for two months.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 16-year-old boy with his legs cuffed was rescued from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday night. The boy managed to flee from his home at Chhatrapur in Berhampur and reached the City on Wednesday evening following which the Railway Childline rescued him. He was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which then sent him to Ruchika Open Shelter for counselling.

“Since the boy was wearing a trouser, the cuffs were not visible. We spotted the iron cuffs around his legs on Friday morning. He revealed that he had ran away from his home several times in the past due to which his father and brother cuffed his legs and used a chain to lock him up,” said Ruchika Open Shelter Director Benudhar Senapati.

The boy was reportedly upset over being beaten up by his elder brother and father, who is a puffed rice seller. The minor alleged that he was confined in a room of their house for two months. He managed to flee by breaking the chain attached to the cuffs.  The shelter home’s officials removed the cuffs around the boy’s legs. “We have informed the matter to CWC, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and Child Rights Commission. Further investigation is on,” Senapati added.

