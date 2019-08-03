Home States Odisha

‘Dangerous’ fall army worms spotted in Kalahandi

FAW having scientific name of Spodoptera Frugiperda primarily feeds on maize, but can consume rice, cotton, sugarcane and some vegetables.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Field staff of Agriculture Department checking crops in Kaichuan village under Narla block on Friday | EXPRESS

By  UMA SHANKARKAR
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  If the erratic monsoon was not enough, farmers of Kalahandi are now faced with a more disastrous proposition as the dreaded Fall Army Worms (FAWs) are threatening to attack standing maize crops in the district. The pest, which was witnessed in some states for the first time last year, has been detected in Odisha for the first time. The FAW is considered a major threat to the agriculture sector for the fact that it feeds on multiple crops.

FAW having scientific name of Spodoptera Frugiperda primarily feeds on maize, but can consume rice, cotton, sugarcane and some vegetables. At the larvae stage, the worm causes damage to crops, feeding on more than 80 plant species. After developing into moth, it can fly upto 100 km in a night. The pest was spotted in maize fields in Kaichuan muaza of Narla block two days back.

On Friday, pest agronomist and field staff of Agriculture Department visited the village to ascertain crop damage caused by the FAW. Agronomist in the office of Deputy Director, Agriculture, Janakiballav Mohapatra said after detection of FAW, a farmers’ awareness drive has been taken up under which, 50 village agriculture workers (VAWs) from each block would be trained on containing the pest from August 4 to 7.

The VAWs would then train farmers on the application of pesticides and traps. Mohapatra said the farmers would be provided Pheromone traps at the subsidised rate of `100 and bio-agent of Trichogramma species will be supplied to 85,000 farmers across the district. Pheromones is a natural compound that is created in the body of the worm and insects use it to communicate with each other.

‘Dangerous’ FAW spotted

This compound will be used to lure the insects into a sticky trap. Similarly, bio-agent of Trichogramma species will be provided to farmers in the shape of Trichocard. These cards contain eggs of parasitoids that can destroy FAW eggs and prevent the pest from spreading, Mohapatra said and added that the field staff of the department have been asked to also ascertain if the pest has spread to other parts of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fall Army Worms Kalahandi farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp