National Bravery Award winner crushed to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick (16) died in a road accident at Jarimula village under Rajnagar police station on Friday. Situ, and his cousin Bapi Mallick (20), were crushed to death when their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck. They were returning to their village Kandira when the mishap occurred.

Police sent the bodies to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajnagar for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pattamundai Ranjan De. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of `2 lakh to the bereaved family.

Situ Mallick had received the prestigious National Bravery Award from the Prime Minister on Republic Day for saving the life of his 44-year-old uncle from the jaws of a crocodile in February, 2018.

Situ was then reading in Class X.