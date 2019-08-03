Home States Odisha

National Bravery Award winner crushed to death in Odisha

Situ, and his cousin Bapi Mallick (20), were crushed to death when their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck. They were returning to their village Kandira when the mishap occurred. 

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick (16) died in a road accident at Jarimula village under Rajnagar police station on Friday. Situ, and his cousin Bapi Mallick (20), were crushed to death when their motorcycle collided with a speeding truck. They were returning to their village Kandira when the mishap occurred. 

Situ Mallick

Police sent the bodies to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajnagar for post-mortem. Police are investigating the case, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Pattamundai Ranjan De. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of `2 lakh to the bereaved family. 

Situ Mallick  had received the prestigious National Bravery Award  from the Prime Minister on Republic Day for saving the life of his 44-year-old uncle from the jaws of a  crocodile in February, 2018.  
Situ was then reading in Class X.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Bravery Award winner Situ Mallick
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp