Second police encounter in Bhubaneswar in 24 hours; two more anti-socials nabbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police have nabbed two anti-socials from Badagada area in the city following an encounter in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said Sipun Kabi of Athagarh and Harekrushna Swain of Niali were caught after an encounter at around 2.45 am.

A country made mouser, one bullet, a toy pistol and a bike along with cash of Rs 50,000 and three mobile phones were recovered from them.

This is the second encounter by the police in the last 24 hours after a series of attack and loot incidents in the Bhubaneswar this week.

Bhubaneswar DCP, Anup Sahu, said that acting on a tip-off that some crimes have taken shelter in an apartment under Dhauli police limits, a team of police led by the local Inspector-in-Charge conducted a raid.

The miscreants managed to escape from the place and moved immediately towards Tankapani road on a bike. The police team though intercepted them but instead of surrendering, Sipun and Harekrushna open fired at the police near Badagada.

In retaliation, the police team also fired at them and the duo sustained injuries on their legs. "The injured were immediately taken to Capital hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack," the city DCP said.

Police sources said the two are members of the same gang involved in a series of crimes including loot in the city. Earlier, the police in a similar encounter had nabbed two members of the gang on Saturday. "Further investigation to the matter is on," the DCP added.