All MBBS seats in Odisha's government medical colleges filled

This apart, 48 out of 50 BDS seats in SCB Dental College have also been filled up.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities on Monday informed that all MBBS seats in Government medical colleges across the State have been filled up even before completion of the final/spot admission process.

Out of 1,250 MBBS seats in the State, 1,150 are in seven Government colleges. Of these, 1,129 seats were filled up in the first two rounds of admission, the remaining 29 during the ongoing spot admission process. This apart, 48 out of 50 BDS seats in SCB Dental College have also been filled up.

OJEE officials said only 27 MBBS and 85 BDS seats in Hi-tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar are lying vacant. Spot admission for the remaining vacant MBBS and BDS seats will continue till August 6 after which OJEE will hand over the vacant seats to private medical colleges.

