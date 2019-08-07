Odisha government’s KALIA refund ad draws ire

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An advertisement in newspapers by Odisha Government asking ineligible beneficiaries to refund the assistance received under KALIA scheme has drawn criticism from opposition political parties.

The State Government through print advertisements on Tuesday appealed to ineligible beneficiaries to voluntarily apply for exclusion of their names and refund money. People other than the beneficiaries have also been urged to inform about ineligible beneficiaries, who have received the aid, to their respective panchayat nodal officers with a promise that their names and information will not be disclosed.

Terming it as a farce, both BJP and Congress criticised the ruling BJD Government. Senior BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra said KALIA scheme was introduced to indirectly bribe the voters before elections. “The scheme was launched without proper identification of beneficiaries and adequate budgetary provision only to influence farmers who constitute a large chunk of voters. But is it possible on the part of farmers to refund the money? Rather it will create more confusion and controversy among villagers,” he said.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said it was an inexcusable mistake on the part of the State Government to release money without verifying the eligibility of applicants. “The assistance was transferred to bank accounts of applicants. Why was the Government in a hurry? How can it now get the refund? Will the farmers be issued notice?” he questioned.

The State Government, through the advertisement, has also urged left out beneficiaries to apply for fresh enrolment under the scheme. The farmers can download the form from www.kALIA.co.in and submit their application.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Secretary Saurabh Garg said the process for cleaning up the beneficiary list of KALIA has begun. “Ineligible beneficiaries can apply for exclusion of their names and eligible beneficiaries for availing the benefit till August 14,” he said.

Garg, however, said the decision on the action to be initiated against ineligible beneficiaries, if they do not voluntarily refund, will be taken later.

Over 51 lakh farmers have benefited from the livelihood and income augmentation scheme which mandates `10,000 for two crop seasons in two instalments in a year. Of 51 lakh beneficiaries who received the aid so far, 37 lakh are small and marginal farmers and 14 lakh are landless farmers.