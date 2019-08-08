Odisha mourns demise of ‘people’s minister’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s untimely death sparked a wave of shock and grief in the State, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal condoled her demise and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members and constituents.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief in his tweet, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. She was a warm, respected and learned leader. She was known to take personal interest even in the smallest of people’s problem. Her departure has left a void in Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences to her family.”

The Chief Minister said Swaraj was a “people’s minister in the truest sense”. “As a self-made public persona, she was an icon for millions of women of this country. She was always out to help stranded Indians anywhere in the world,” he said.

Naveen also hailed her use of social media for providing instant assistance to people in distress. “Her multi-linguistic skills with convincing oratory made her a leader of the masses. She was respected across the spectrum of the socio-political milieu in India,” he added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled her death saying, “Still cannot believe the sudden demise of Smt Sushma Swarajji. An elder sister, a stalwart and a tall stateswoman, her demise is a personal loss for me. Nation has lost a fine human being and a tall leader. The void left by her demise will never be filled.”

In his condolence message, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi said, “The mind is extremely afflicted by the sudden demise of former Foreign Minister, senior leader Sushma Swarajji. Her death is an irreparable loss to the BJP and the politics of the country. May her soul rest in peace and give strength to the bereaved family.”

Swaraj will be remembered for her quick action following Chief Minister’s request for the rescue of 24 Indian workers, including 12 Odias, who were allegedly held captive by a company in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

The All India Institute of Medical Science in Bhubaneswar is another contribution of her to the State. One of the six AIIMS sanctioned by the NDA Government when she was the Union Health Minister, Swaraj came here with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for laying the foundation stone of the premier medical institute in 2003.

She is also credited for opening eight Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras in Angul, Berhampur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Balangir, Jajpur, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rourkela and Sambalpur as EAM.

Swaraj’s visit to Odisha became less frequent from 2014 onwards due to her failing health condition. Though one of the star campaigners for BJP, she had to cancel her public meetings in the State during the 2014 General Elections. She could not attend the last national executive committee of the BJP in the State Capital held in 2017. Her last visit to Odisha was in 2015.