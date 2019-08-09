HAL employee dies in Sukhoi 30 aero-engine project mishap

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A contractual employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Sunabeda died due to an explosion in a compressor of Sukhoi 30 aero-engine project on Thursday.

According to sources, the victim Sudam Mohanty was working at rig section of the Sukhoi project when a compressor exploded leaking hot gas. Sudam sustained 90 per cent burn injuries and rushed to HAL hospital where he succumbed. Senior officials of HAL and local police visited the spot and have started an inquiry into the accident.

Sunabeda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Niranjan Behera said the incident occurred inside the SU-30 Engine division. Sudam was engaged by HAL management through a contractor for operation and maintenance of compressor. While the compressor was in operation, a blocking valve suddenly exploded and released the gas, hitting him directly. The family members of the deceased have demanded compensation from the HAL authorities. An unnatural death case has been registered in Sunbaeda police station.

The sources said it is for the first time that such mishap took place in the Sukhoi project that was started 10 years back. Though the HAL authorities remain tight-lipped, the sources said lack of proper supervision of machineries could have led to the accident.