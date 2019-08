Incessant rains covers up Odisha's rain deficit

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Deficit rainfall in July was covered up by incessant downpour since Wednesday morning. According to the Met department, Jharsuguda block has received the highest of 248 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

While huts were damaged in low-lying areas of Brajrajnagar, 10 houses were waterlogged in Sriramnagar. Over 4.5 feet water was flowing over the culvert of Brajrajnagar tunnel road connecting Mandalia, Budijam, Lamtibahal, Rajpur and Bundiya areas. The incessant rains also snapped road link between Belpahar and Hemgir in Sundargarh road besides Rajpur-Chandnimal panchayat block road.