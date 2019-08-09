Home States Odisha

Koraput MP seeks SIT probe in Kunduli gang-rape case following Orissa High Court’s intervention

Former Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam and District Congress Committee working president Rupak Turuk accompanied the MP.

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka

Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka in Musaguda village on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: With the Kunduli gang-rape case in news again following Orissa High Court’s direction to the State Government to complete probe within a month, Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka on Thursday visited the victim’s village.

After interacting with the victim’s mother and villagers, Ulaka said he will take up the issue with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and seek constitution of the court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately. “If no action is taken, we will raise the issue in the Parliament and demand a CBI inquiry”, the MP told this paper.

“Even after recording statements of 19 witnesses in connection with the case, the Commission of Inquiry could not unearth the truth behind the case for which I wanted to meet the girl’s parents and villagers to understand the ground reality. The villagers alleged that they were not asked the right questions nor were provided a scope to speak on the case,” he said.

In 2017, a minor girl of Musaguda had alleged that she was gang-raped by a group of security personnel on October 10 while returning from school. The incident triggered massive outrage across the State. A few months later in January 2018, she allegedly committed suicide in her house.

