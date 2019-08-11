Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur Municipality's waste management project runs into land hurdle 

The MRFs are facilities where solid waste can be temporarily stored by the local body to enable segregation, sorting and recovery of various components.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Medical waste

For representational purposes (Express Illustration by Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The much-needed material recovery facility (MRF) and micro-composting centre (MCC) to process organic waste in the town has gone off-track as the district administration is yet to identify suitable land for the project. Jagatsinghpur Municipality had decided to set up the MRF and micro-composting centre at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh last year after failing to go ahead with the solid waste treatment plant at Kantaballavpur due to local protest. 

The MRFs are facilities where solid waste can be temporarily stored by the local body to enable segregation, sorting and recovery of various components. The sanitary workers will bring the waste collected door-to-door to the micro-composting units where the waste is segregated as inorganic and organic. Later, the organic waste is shredded and dumped into cubical cement tanks for decomposition.

As per Orissa High Court’s directives, it was mandatory on the part of the civic authorities to set up waste treatment plants under the Municipal Solid Wastes (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000. However, the municipality has failed to comply with the provisions.

Sources said the town has 21 wards with 40,000 population generates 22 tonne of waste monthly. In the absence of a scientific garbage disposal system, residents dump their waste in drains and along the roads. 

A two km-stretch of Machgaon sub-canal from Dusnumber to Purohitpur and an isolated place near College Chowk have turned into a garbage dumping ground. Clogged drains and accumulated waste have created an unhygienic atmosphere and a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

Last year, the civic body had decided to set up a solid waste treatment plant over five acres of land at Kantaballavpur at a cost of `20 lakh to take care of the town’s waste. But villagers of Kantballavpur opposed the move and stopped boundary wall construction work of the plant over pollution. Following which, the municipality decided to construct a MRF and a MCC, said former councilor Rabi Das.

Meanwhile, development work in the town has been affected due to non-recovery of more than `50 lakh of holding tax. Executive Officer of the municipality Baladev Behera said though the Revenue department has provided 2.7 acre land at Sipi for the MRF and MCC, it is not suitable as the area remains waterlogged throughout the year. Notices have been issued to holding tax defaulters, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur Municipality waste treatment plant at Kantaballavpur Orissa High Court’s directives
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp