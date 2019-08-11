Home States Odisha

Kendrapara workers in Kashmir still remain out of contact

He told me that situation in Kashmir was grave.

Published: 11th August 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kendrapara workers in Kashmir

File photo of Harekrushna Das in Kashmir

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With restrictions on mobile connectivity and internet services still continuing in Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, the families of migrant workers from the district remain a worried lot. Most of around 500 workers, who had gone to Kashmir to earn a livelihood, remain out of contact. “Last time I had talked to my husband was on August 4.

He told me that the situation in Kashmir was grave. I have been trying to contact him over the phone since Monday but to no avail. Now, we are praying for his safety,” said Gitanjali Das of Baladevnagar in Pattamundai NAC. Her husband Harekrushna has been working as a plumber in Jayaprakash construction company in Kishtwar district of Kashmir for the last six years.

Similarly, Mandakini Pradhan of Talabalipal village is also upset as her husband Rajkishore, who works as a plumber in Srinagar, is yet to be contacted. “I am worried about the fate of my husband as the phones are not working in Kashmir,” said Mandakini.

To add woes to these families, inter-state bus services are also not available in the valley. Two days back, seven workers managed to flee the region and reached Amritsar in Punjab on Saturday to catch train for Odisha. “I along with six workers reached Udhampur from Srinagar by hiring a taxi on Thursday. We boarded a train at Udhampur to reach Jammu and then reached Amritsar on Saturday,” said Makardhuja Barik, one of the workers over the phone from Amritsar.

However, he said, “Kashmir is a beautiful State. Its people are also good. I will return to Srinagar soon as the situation becomes normal.”  Collector Samarth Verma said, “Many plumbers of Kendrapara work in Kashmir. I have directed the District Labour Officer to submit a list of them. We will provide all possible help to them to return to their homes.”

