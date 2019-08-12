Home States Odisha

Shortage of entry tokens sparks tension at Konark Temple in Odisha

While the temple witnesses a heavy footfall on Sundays and holidays with more than 5,000 tourists, entry tokens can be issued to only 1,000 tourists as per the norms.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple, Konark

Visitors going around the Sun Temple in Konark (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was off limits to hundreds of tourists on Sunday due to shortage of entry tokens. Tension prevailed for several hours at the temple as the tourists expressed their resentment.

The temple witnesses heavy footfall on Sundays and holidays with more than 5,000 tourists visiting the 13th century shrine. But entry tokens can be issued to only 1,000 tourists as per the norms. Shortage of the tokens has become a regular affair on holidays after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) introduced the system six months back.

The tourists alleged that despite waiting for long hours, hundreds of people who had come along with their children and elderly family members from far-flung areas could not get the entry passes. They had to spend their time sitting under trees and some had to return without visiting the temple.

The frustrated tourists later staged protest in front of the gate shouting slogans against the State Government and ASI. They held the archaeological officials responsible for the mismanagement.

Purusottam Lal, a tourist from Bikaner in Rajasthan, said, “I came with my family to see the temple. After standing in queue for two hours, I learnt that there was little possibility of getting tokens as hundreds more were ahead of me. Since I have to catch the flight, I have to return without seeing the unique temple.”

Susant Kumar Gochhayat, officer of ASI in-charge of Puri and Konark temples, said, “We have been issuing plastic tokens to the visitors against payment of entry fee. The tokens are scanned at the temple gate and the visitors have to drop those in a box on their return. Thereafter, those were again issued to new visitors. At a time, we issue 800 to 1,000 tokens. We usually issue the tokens to 2,000 to 3,000 visitors in a day.”

Many times, the visitors do not return the tokens or some miss those. Now, the number of total tokens has come down from 1,500 to 1,000. “On Sunday, there was a huge crowd and we did not have adequate tokens as the visitors did not return those,” Gochhayat said.“We have informed the authorities to increase the tokens and hope this problem would be solved soon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNESCO World Heritage site Archaeological Survey of India Sun Temple Konark temple entry
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp