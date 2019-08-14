Central Cooperative Banks in Odisha seek extension in deadline of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unable to upload details of farmers in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) portal, the Cooperation department has requested the State Government to move the Centre for extending the deadline to September 15 for uploading data.

The Central Cooperative Banks (CCBs) which have been financing about 70 per cent of the total crop loan in the State have so far uploaded application of over 13.78 lakh farmers in the PMFBY portal under the crop insurance scheme. With about seven lakh more applications pending for data uploading and the deadline being August 16, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has expressed the cooperative banks’ inability to complete the process within the due date.

“The State Government may be requested to move the Centre seeking an extension of the date till September 15 for uploading the farmers’ details seeking cover under crop insurance,” the RCS said. The State Government has targeted to cover about 27.5 lakh loanee and non-loanee farmers during Kharif-2019 under the crop insurance scheme. The last date for receiving application and deduction of premium from farmers’ accounts was July 31, 2019.

The CCBs have to remit the premium amount to insurance companies concerned by providing details of the farmers in the PMFBY portal within the stipulated date failing which the farmers will be deprived of insurance claim.