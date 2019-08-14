Home States Odisha

Sorcerer bites to cure fever in tribal belts of Odisha

Witch doctor swears he had cured victims of dog, snake bites using the same method

Published: 14th August 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sorcerer Kosa Beti biting Dule during her ‘treatment’ at Urmaguda village (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Superstitions continue to hold sway in tribal belts of the State as people still believe sorcerers possess the power to cure illness and diseases. In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old woman was bitten by a sorcerer all over her body to cure her fever in the tribal-dominated Kalimela block of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Sources said Dule Beti of Urmaguda village in Telarai panchayat within Kalimela police limits was suffering from high fever since the last three days. She also showed signs of shivering and developed a severe stomach ache. However, instead of visiting a doctor, she approached a local sorcerer named Kosa Beti.

After performing some rituals and chanting mantras in the local language, Kosa gave a herbal portion to Dule. He also started fanning her with a peacock feather. Then to everyone’s shock, Kosa started biting the ailing woman’s body at different places and claimed that this will cure her fever. The sorcerer swore that he had cured victims of dog bites and snake bites using the same method.

Following the incident, some locals alleged that since medical teams are not able to reach their village, they have no option but to depend on the sorcerers. On the other hand, Anganwadi workers said superstitions still prevailed in the village due to which many lives have been lost. Ailing villagers seek proper medical help only at the last moment, they added.

TAGS
Kalimela block Mayurbhanj district Kalimela police limits
