Home States Odisha

Jharsuguda collector suspended for defying Orissa High Court order

Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan had declared a valid licence holder as defaulter and granted licence to another person

Published: 15th August 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court in Cuttack ( File photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Wednesday suspended Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan for contempt of the High Court. The Government action came after a division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the State Government to place him under suspension with immediate effect for disobeying an order.

It may be mentioned that one K Bina Patnayak of Brajrajnagar was granted a licence for a foreign liquor shop in the town which was later closed down due to public protest. The district Excise authorities, however, issued him a demand notice for payment of licence fee and other arrears of over ` 1 crore on March 1.

After Patnayak challenged the demand notice in court, the High Court on March 19 had issued an interim order prohibiting the administration from taking any coercive action against him. But, on April 25, Jharsuguda Collector issued an order declaring him a defaulter, resettled the liquor shop and granted licence to another person.

Patnayak challenged it through another petition. On July 30, the court taking note of it directed for the personal appearance of the Collector on August 13 in connection with the case, while issuing a stay order on the April 25 order.

In pursuance of the order, the Collector appeared in court but failed to give a satisfying reply to the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra. The Court directed for suspension of the Collector and asked the Secretary, Revenue Department to inquire into the non-compliance of the interim order that Court had issued on March 19. The Court has posted the matter to August 27 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, ADM Pradeep Kumar Sahu has taken the charge as Jharsuguda Collector on Wednesday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa high court odisha government Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan contempt of the High Court Justice KR Mohapatra Chief Justice KS Jhaveri
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp