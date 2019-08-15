Jharsuguda collector suspended for defying Orissa High Court order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government on Wednesday suspended Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan for contempt of the High Court. The Government action came after a division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the State Government to place him under suspension with immediate effect for disobeying an order.

It may be mentioned that one K Bina Patnayak of Brajrajnagar was granted a licence for a foreign liquor shop in the town which was later closed down due to public protest. The district Excise authorities, however, issued him a demand notice for payment of licence fee and other arrears of over ` 1 crore on March 1.

After Patnayak challenged the demand notice in court, the High Court on March 19 had issued an interim order prohibiting the administration from taking any coercive action against him. But, on April 25, Jharsuguda Collector issued an order declaring him a defaulter, resettled the liquor shop and granted licence to another person.

Patnayak challenged it through another petition. On July 30, the court taking note of it directed for the personal appearance of the Collector on August 13 in connection with the case, while issuing a stay order on the April 25 order.

In pursuance of the order, the Collector appeared in court but failed to give a satisfying reply to the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra. The Court directed for suspension of the Collector and asked the Secretary, Revenue Department to inquire into the non-compliance of the interim order that Court had issued on March 19. The Court has posted the matter to August 27 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, ADM Pradeep Kumar Sahu has taken the charge as Jharsuguda Collector on Wednesday morning.