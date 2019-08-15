Odisha floods: Crops submerged, roads damaged in Kalahandi district

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: After two days of torrential downpour, water has started receding from various parts of Kalahandi district on Wednesday. With rainfall subsiding, water level in Tel, Utei and Rahul rivers is steadily decreasing. But, 207 villages are still waterlogged. As many as 308 houses have been damaged as per the preliminary assessment of district administration.

Agriculture and rural connectivity have been the worst hit and areas like Belkhandi, Sirjapali, Teresingha, Rinja and Mohangiri are still cut off. Roads like Tundla-Karlamunda, Rampur-Risda, Palam-Belkhandi, Risda to Tusra via Gajbahal, Paibahal-Mohangiri and Joradobra-Karlamunda of Public Works Department have been severely damaged and repair of the roads would take some time, said Executive Engineer of Roads & Buildings wing, Ajit Babu.

As per preliminary estimate of the Agriculture Department, crops in 10,000 hectares (ha) of land have been affected and in many places, farm lands are either sandcast or bunds washed away. The exact damage can be ascertained after water recedes.

MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra toured the flood affected areas on Wednesday. As many as 1,318 persons were evacuated and kept in 23 flood shelters where they were provided cooked food. Those affected but not evacuated were provided dry food.

Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said the priority of administration is now to restore road connectivity and assess damage. He said BDOs and Tehsildars of Karlamunda, M Rampur and Kesinga have started field assessment of the damages. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Jitu Rana of Sialpala under Karlamunda block who had slipped into flooded Sarbarajore nullah while inspecting his farm land on Monday, is yet to be traced.

