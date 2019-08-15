Home States Odisha

Odisha floods: Crops submerged, roads damaged in Kalahandi district

Agriculture and rural connectivity have been the worst hit and areas like Belkhandi, Sirjapali, Teresingha, Rinja and Mohangiri are still cut off.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged road in Bhawanipatna town

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: After two days of torrential downpour, water has started receding from various parts of Kalahandi district on Wednesday. With rainfall subsiding, water level in Tel, Utei and Rahul rivers is steadily decreasing. But, 207 villages are still waterlogged. As many as 308 houses have been damaged as per the preliminary assessment of district administration.

Agriculture and rural connectivity have been the worst hit and areas like Belkhandi, Sirjapali, Teresingha, Rinja and Mohangiri are still cut off. Roads like Tundla-Karlamunda, Rampur-Risda, Palam-Belkhandi, Risda to Tusra via Gajbahal, Paibahal-Mohangiri and Joradobra-Karlamunda of Public Works Department have been severely damaged and repair of the roads would take some time, said Executive Engineer of Roads & Buildings wing, Ajit Babu.

As per preliminary estimate of the Agriculture Department, crops in 10,000 hectares (ha) of land have been affected and in many places, farm lands are either sandcast or bunds washed away. The exact damage can be ascertained after water recedes.

MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra toured the flood affected areas on Wednesday. As many as 1,318 persons were evacuated and kept in 23 flood shelters where they were provided cooked food. Those affected but not evacuated were provided dry food.

Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said the priority of administration is now to restore road connectivity and assess damage. He said BDOs and Tehsildars of Karlamunda, M Rampur and Kesinga have started field assessment of the damages. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Jitu Rana of Sialpala under Karlamunda block who had slipped into flooded Sarbarajore nullah while inspecting his farm land on Monday, is yet to be traced.

RAINS SUBSIDE
Agriculture and rural connectivity have been the worst hit
Areas like Belkhandi, Sirjapali, Teresingha, Rinja and Mohangiri are still cut off
Crops in 10,000 ha of land have been affected and in many places, farm lands are either sandcast or bunds washed away

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalahandi Odisha floods floods
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp