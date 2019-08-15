Home States Odisha

Season’s first flood water released from Hirakud dam

One sluice gate of the dam opened for two hours on Wednesday

Published: 15th August 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

People watch water being released from the Hirakud dam on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Hirakud dam released this season’s first flood water into Mahanadi river on Wednesday.The water level of Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) stood at 618.69 ft against Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 630 ft when water was released through sluice gate 7 of Left Spillway of the dam at 11.40 am. However, the authorities closed the sluice gate at 2 pm considering the heavy flow of floodwater on the downstream of the dam.

Superintending Engineer of Hirakud Dam Circle, Burla Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty said the sluice gate was closed as there was heavy flow of flood water in Mahanadi on the downstream at Khairmal in Boudh district due to incessant rainfall in the catchment of Tel river. Tel is a tributary of Mahanadi river.
“We are optimistic that the flood water will recede at Khairmal by Thursday morning. We will assess the situation on Thursday evening and take a decision on opening the sluice gate again after considering the inflow of water into the HDR and the flow of flood water on the downstream,” Mohanty said.

As at 6 pm on the day, the water level of HDR stood at 619.47 ft. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 1,82,225 cusec and the outflow was 15,382 cusec. The rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours was recorded at 58.54 mm while in the downstream, 43.45 mm of rain has been registered.

There are 64 sluice gates including 24 on the right and 40 on the left side of the dam to release flood water. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level, also termed as danger level, is 630 ft. This apart, there are 34 crest gates, 13 on the right and 21 on left side, which have the potential to discharge 16,238 cusec of water, each at the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hirakud Dam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp