BJD leaders get new role in Odisha government-run public sector undertakings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appointed 35 leaders of BJD to various posts of different State-run public sector undertakings and government programmes.Susmita Bagchi, wife of chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi has been appointed chairperson of Mo School programme.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Minati Behera, president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, has been appointed Chairperson of State Commission for Women while Kasturi Mohapatra will be new chief of Social Welfare Board.

BJD spokesperson Sulochana Das has been named chairperson of State Commission for Persons with Disabilities while Lopamudra Buxipatra will be advisor of Mission Shakti. Srimayee Mishra of Balangir will be chief of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) while Sulata Deo has been appointed advisor of Women and Child Development Department.

Former minister and senior BJD leader Pushpendra Singhdeo, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Kalahandi seat has been nominated as member of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) while former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, who was denied ticket, will be the chairperson of Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB). Former Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Tirkey will be new head of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council.

Former MLA Anup Sai has been appointed chairperson of Odisha Warehousing Corporation while another former legislator Akash Das Nayak will be the chief of the Mo College initiative, a scheme to promote and facilitate volunteers to give back to alma mater.

Bijay Nayak, BJD general secretary will head Odisha State Youth Welfare Board while prominent trade union leader Subash Singh will be chief of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Board. Utkal Keshari Parida will be advisor, Chilika Development Authority while Debasis Ghosh has been appointed as advisor, Odisha Forest Development Corporation. Janmejay Lenka will be advisor of Odia Language Literature and Culture Department while Ramachandra Panda will be new advisor of Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board.

While Debasis Mohanty will be chairperson of Odisha Agro Industries Corporation, Iswar Panigrahi has been named Odisha Seeds Corporation’s chief. Pravaditya Mishra has been appointed chairperson of Agricultural Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited.

Other leaders, who have been appointed, are Lenin Mohanty, Editor, Utkal Prasanga and Odisha Review; Sujeet Kumar, advisor, Special Development Council; Anubhav Patnaik, advisor, Employment, Technical Education and IT Department and Krutibas Patra, advisor, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.