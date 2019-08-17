Home States Odisha

Odisha government toughens service bond for doctors

As per the revised policy, students pursuing MBBS, Post-Graduation and Super Specialisation medical courses in Government colleges will have to serve for minimum two years in the State.

Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health and Family Welfare MinisterNaba Kishore Das (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday revised service bond policy for medical students in order to stop brain drain of doctors. The new policy will be applicable from next academic session.

As per the revised policy, students pursuing MBBS, Post-Graduation and Super Specialisation medical courses in Government colleges will have to serve for minimum two years in the State. Those who fail to adhere to it will be penalised. If any candidate does not serve the State for the period after completion of MBBS course, he/she will have to pay Rs 50 lakh. While compensation against the bond for PG students is Rs 1.5 crore, those pursuing super-specialty courses will deposit Rs 2 crore.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said the decision to revise the bond policy was taken to prevent students from leaving the State after completion of their medical courses.Earlier, the bond amount was Rs 36 lakh for both PG and students pursuing super-specialty courses.

“We have decided to increase the penalty amount from Rs 36 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore for medical PG and Rs 2 crore for super-specialty students,” Das told reporters.The bond is compulsory for all candidates taking admission in Government medical colleges, either under state quota or the all-India quota. The bonds would be signed by candidates, two sureties (parents or guardians), the dean and the principal of the institutions concerned.

The policy will, however, lapse on its own if the State Government fails to provide employment to a candidate within six months of completing the course. The State has more than 2,500 posts of doctors at different levels lying vacant due to shortage of medicos.

“The State is spending huge amount of money for the medical students and they should serve the State for at least two years. The move will help serve the interest of the people and check brain drain,” the Minister said.

