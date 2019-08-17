Puri's Jagannath temple to be freed of encroachment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All structures within 75 metre of Jagannath Temple in Puri will be cleared for ensuring its safety and security and convenience of the pilgrims.

A proposal to this effect was approved at the meeting of the Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday. The new initiative will be started with Government establishments located within 75 metre of the temple wall (Meghnad Pacheri).

The structures identified to be removed include private properties, shoe stands, Government installations like power supply building, temple information centre and a police outpost. Adequate compensation will be paid to owners of private properties while Government establishments will be relocated. Similar clean-up was carried out for Kashi-Viswanath temple where structures and encroachments were cleared to create a corridor.

The State Government had constituted a Commission of Inquiry comprising Justice BP Das, retired judge of the Orissa High Court on July 23, 2016 to investigate and submit report for better administration and governance of the temple. The Commission had submitted two interim reports on April 20, 2017 and December 12, 2017.

After due consideration, the Government had proposed to implement in the first phase certain recommendations of the Commission from the first interim report which relate to the safety, security and improvement of the temple. The District Collector has been authorised to make necessary survey and demarcation before taking action to acquire land for the purpose. Those owning private strucure will be suitably compensated and rehabilitated.

Odisha Maritime Board

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal for establishment of Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) for administration, control and management of non- major ports and non-nationalised inland waterways.

A Bill was passed in the Assembly in 2011 for setting up the OMB. However, it was withdrawn as some more provisions were to be added to the proposed board.The OMB will have 12 members with the Chief Secretary as the chairperson along with representatives of the stakeholder departments as well as the Centre. The board will function as the single window facilitator for overall maritime development of the State. It will provide policy, guidelines and directions for the integrated development of ports and inland water transport keeping in view the country’s security and defence related concerns.

The board will take up survey and techno-economic feasibility studies to facilitate private sector investment for development of ports and port- based industries. It will be mandated to develop, promote, maintain and regulate ferry services and non-nationalised inland water transport system for passengers and goods and to prescribe, collect taxes, duties, fees and charges.

OSRTC

Financial restructuring of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) was also approved at the meeting. With the decision, old dues of OSRTC and Odisha Government will be settled. OSRTC will have the option to approach financial institutions for taking up commercially viable projects for better passenger amenities.

Land for college

It was also decided by the Cabinet that stamp duty and registration fees on gift deed of land measuring 11.56 acre along with building standing on it in Birakishorepur Mouza of Cuttack district will be executed in favour of Gopabandhu Science College, Athagarh. The fully-aided college, which was established in 1963, has no building and land of its own. It had been running from the palace building of land belonging to erstwhile Athagarh royal family since 1978.

Police service rule

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal for amendment to the existing provision of Rule-6(4) of Odisha Police Service (Method of Recruitment and Condition of Service) Rule, 2013 aimed to eliminate the constraints therein and facilitate to get eligible OPS officers for filling up the posts of Superior Administrative Grade in OPS cadre for efficient and smooth police administration.