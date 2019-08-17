Teacher in Odisha unfurls Triclour in absence of students

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As the nation celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour, the event turned out to be a dull affair at a school at Panchagochhia village under Narasinghpur block in Cuttack district.

Only assistant teacher Durga Charan Sahu had visited the school and hoisted the National Flag in the presence of two police personnel. Around 110 students of the Government Upper Primary School could not attend the function while Chairman and members of the School Managing Committee (SMC) remained absent. Reason: On August 5, a violent group clash occurred between residents of Panchagochhia and Sagar village over dispute in sharing water from Chamundapalli irrigation project on August 4 killing one person belonging to Sagar and injuring 10 more from both sides.

Since then an eerie silence has engulfed Panchagochhia village as almost all the residents have fled the village by locking their houses. The men were first to leave fearing arrest while women and children followed later. Both, the Anganwadi centre and Government Upper Primary School, in the village have been closed since August 5 to accommodate the police force deployed in the village.

“We have left village along with women and children fearing arrest. We also did not feel safe to return to the village as we have to cross Sagar village to reach ours,” said the SMC Chairman Sadhu Charan Sahoo of Panchagochhia adding that they were afraid to use the road fearing attacks by Sagar village.

Sweeper hoists Tricolour at Gunupur

RAYAGADA: IN a departure from Independence Day protocol, a sweeper hoisted the Tricolour in place of Collector or Sub-Collector at Gunupur Municipality office in Rayagada district on Thursday. While Sub-Collector Baliram Sidheswar was supposed to hoist the National Flag, he decided to give Bangari Rabi, who has been working in the municipality for the last two decades, the opportunity to do so. Rabi also attended the Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest. “I am thankful to the Sub-Collector for giving me this opportunity,” said an elated Rabi.