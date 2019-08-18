Home States Odisha

Pramod Bhagat becomes Odisha’s eighth Arjuna awardee

In 2019, Pramod has already won five international titles in six tournaments he participated.

Published: 18th August 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pramod Bhagat

Badminton player Pramod Bhagat

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha’s ace para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat has been nominated for the Arjuna Award 2019. The 31-year-old shuttler tops in world ranking with 4950 points. He will be the eighth Arjuna awardee from the State. The son of late Kailash Bhagat and Kusum Devi of Atabira in Baragarh district, Pramod was fascinated towards badminton since childhood.

He used to play with normal players and was introduced to the para-badminton in 2006. Though he had almost decided to give up his pursuit for the world championship in 2011 due to severe financial crisis, he continued to play against all odds. He has already 37 international medals with 17 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze under his belt. He has also 46 national medals including 30 gold, 14 silver and two bronze to his credit.

In 2019, Pramod has already won five international titles in six tournaments he participated. He won gold medal in the World Games 2019, Turkey 2019, Dubai 2019, Uganda 2019 and Ireland 2019.

Congratulating Pramod, his coach Siba Prasad Das said, “Pramod has created a history for Odisha para-athletics and made the State and country proud. Para-badminton will be included in the coming Olympics for the first time and Bhagat is expected to win a medal for the country”.

Presently, Pramod is on his way to participate in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019 to be held at Basel in Switzerland from August 20 to 25. Para-badminton players from around 50 countries are participating in the championship.

Congratulations

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Pramod for the Arjuna award and said he will remain an inspiration for the youths. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan wished him good luck in future games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjuna Award 2019 Pramod Bhagat World Games 2019 BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2019 Odisha Arjuna Award
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp