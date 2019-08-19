Home States Odisha

Demolition drive launched around Puri Shree Jagannath Temple

The eviction drive beside the boundary wall began at around 6 am in presence of the collector, superintendent of police and eight magistrates.

By PTI

PURI: The Puri district administration on Monday launched a demolition drive around the boundary wall of the Shree Jagannath Temple here following a decision of the Odisha government, amid protests by a section of the people.

The state Cabinet had on Friday approved a proposal to remove all the structures within 75 metre radius of the temple to ensure safety and security of the 12th century shrine.

The eviction drive beside the 'Maghanada Pacheri' (boundary wall) began at around 6 am in presence of the collector, superintendent of police and eight magistrates.

A strong police contingent was also deployed in the area.

"The administration will ensure that essential services are not disrupted. The eviction process is underway in the presence of an adequate number of police and magistrates," Additional Collector Binaya Kumar Dash said.

Dash said a decision on eviction of structures within 75 meter from the boundary wall will be taken later.

The affected people raised slogans and showed placards alleging that they were being evicted following the recommendation of a committee that held no public hearing.

However, they did not try to obstruct the demolition work.

They said their houses and business establishments were located near the boundary wall of the temple since generations and the eviction was illegal.

Opposing the move, several organisations earlier said at least 12 major mutts and shrines associated with the Shree Jagannath Temple are located within 75 metre of the boundary wall.

Besides private properties, government installations such as a power supply office, a temple information centre and a police outpost are located within 75 metre of the temple.

Official sources said the government would provide compensation to owners of the private properties and relocate the government installations.

