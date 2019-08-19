Home States Odisha

Symposium on digital innovation held in Bhubaneswar

The symposium was attended by a number of stalwarts from the fields of event management, public relations, advertising, journalism and film making.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Digital business

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School of Communications of Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) organised a symposium on ‘Digital Innovation’ here recently to deliberate on the current day opportunities and challenges in this field.

The symposium was attended by a number of stalwarts from the fields of event management, public relations, advertising, journalism and film making.

Head of strategic planning communications, Ogilvy Group Siddhartha Roy attended the event and spoke about the ways in which digital innovation is helping brands connect with the audience on a ‘one to one’ basis.

Madison PR group manager (brand communications) Sharmistha Goswami and Teamworks Art Pvt Limited senior manager (Production and Programming) Rima Ghosal spoke about the changes PR industry is witnessing due to digital convergence in the recent years.

Speaking on ‘Broadcast to Narrowcast’, senior producer of Editorji Vasudha Sinha said, “Today, every user is free to create content. However, news of this nature lacks authenticity, which is one of the perils of creating content.”

Associate creative director of The Glitch Amrita Dey spoke on ‘Digital Advertising and Documentary Filmmaking.’ Dey pointed out that these days, ads are not about pushing products but about creating needs in the consumers.

Independent film maker Raju Hittalamani threw light on the scope of film making and the shift in types of content, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

Professor, Xavier School of Communications (XComm) Donald D’ Silva and acting Vice-Chancellor of XUB Prof EA Augustine also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Xavier University Bhubaneswar Digital Innovation Ogilvy Group Siddhartha Roy
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp