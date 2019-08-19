Symposium on digital innovation held in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School of Communications of Xavier University Bhubaneswar (XUB) organised a symposium on ‘Digital Innovation’ here recently to deliberate on the current day opportunities and challenges in this field.

The symposium was attended by a number of stalwarts from the fields of event management, public relations, advertising, journalism and film making.



Head of strategic planning communications, Ogilvy Group Siddhartha Roy attended the event and spoke about the ways in which digital innovation is helping brands connect with the audience on a ‘one to one’ basis.

Madison PR group manager (brand communications) Sharmistha Goswami and Teamworks Art Pvt Limited senior manager (Production and Programming) Rima Ghosal spoke about the changes PR industry is witnessing due to digital convergence in the recent years.

Speaking on ‘Broadcast to Narrowcast’, senior producer of Editorji Vasudha Sinha said, “Today, every user is free to create content. However, news of this nature lacks authenticity, which is one of the perils of creating content.”

Associate creative director of The Glitch Amrita Dey spoke on ‘Digital Advertising and Documentary Filmmaking.’ Dey pointed out that these days, ads are not about pushing products but about creating needs in the consumers.

Independent film maker Raju Hittalamani threw light on the scope of film making and the shift in types of content, especially with the rise of OTT platforms.

Professor, Xavier School of Communications (XComm) Donald D’ Silva and acting Vice-Chancellor of XUB Prof EA Augustine also spoke.