Home States Odisha

Faculty crisis: Central University of Odisha students stage stir

There are no regular Professors and Associate Professors in the CUO, 16 regular Assistant Professors and 20 contractual assistant professors are managing the affairs.

Published: 20th August 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

CUO students sit on dharna at the university in Sunabeda.

CUO students sit on dharna at the university in Sunabeda. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Students of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput staged a dharna outside the main campus at Sunabeda on Monday protesting large scale vacancies in teaching positions.
The university was established in 2009 along with 11 other Central institutes across the country in around 430 acre with an aim to promote education in the tribal pocket.

A decade down the line, the university has hardly served its purpose. Instead, education has taken a backseat due to acute shortage of faculty. The PhD output from the university has also been negligible all these years.

On any given day, only two to three classes in each department are held. Although students had apprised the university authorities of the problems arising out of lack of faculty members and the latter assured them of filling up the vacancies by August 15, it did not happen. Even the Vice-Chancellor post is vacant for the last five months.

At present, the university offers 11 Master’s Degree programmes in Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Sociology, Anthropology, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Business Management and Statistics. Besides, 5-year Integrated Masters programme  in Mathematics, three years Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme are offered by the university.

For 14 departments, as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) there should be one permanent Professor in each department, two  permanent associate professors in all 14 departments and four assistant professors in all the departments.

But, against total 98 permanent faculties, only 16 are working in the university. There are no regular Professors and Associate Professors in the CUO, while 16 regular Assistant Professors and 20 contractual assistant professors are managing the affairs.

In fact, no permanent professor or associate professor has been appointed since the university’s inception.
The existing faculty members are also looking after other academic developments and examination process apart from taking regular classes.

With the in-charge Vice-Chancellor on leave on health ground, Registrar Ashit Kumar Dash said the matter would be resolved after he joins. He further informed that an advertisement has been published for recruitment of faculty members in next four months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central University of Odisha Students protest
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp