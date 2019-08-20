Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court seeks status report on Orissa Clinical Establishment Act

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to submit a status report on the task force formed 12 years ago for proper enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (OCE)(Control & Regulation) Act in the State.

The Court had directed the State Government in November 2007 to form the task force after it felt the Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being complied within the State. The Government had then submitted a report conceding that there were at least 1169 illegal clinical establishments across the State. Of them, 778 did not even have the required licence and the rest had no valid registration certificate.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Monday directed the State Government to submit the status report on the task force on September 9, the next date fixed for hearing.
The bench expected submission of a detailed status report on action taken in all the districts by way of strict enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act with the help of the task force. When the case came up on July 22, 2019 the bench found that the State Government was yet to comply with an order issued in May 2008 for submission of a detailed district-wise status report on the implementation of the Act.

Not happy with it the bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 only on the condition that the State Government will pay Rs 5,000 toward donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then.

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. When the case came up on Monday the State Government paid Rs 5,000, but sought more time to track down the officers presently associated with the task force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government Chief Justice KS Jhaveri Justice KR Mohapatra
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp