Odisha High Court seeks status report on Orissa Clinical Establishment Act

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Government to submit a status report on the task force formed 12 years ago for proper enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (OCE)(Control & Regulation) Act in the State.

The Court had directed the State Government in November 2007 to form the task force after it felt the Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act was not being complied within the State. The Government had then submitted a report conceding that there were at least 1169 illegal clinical establishments across the State. Of them, 778 did not even have the required licence and the rest had no valid registration certificate.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Monday directed the State Government to submit the status report on the task force on September 9, the next date fixed for hearing.

The bench expected submission of a detailed status report on action taken in all the districts by way of strict enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act with the help of the task force. When the case came up on July 22, 2019 the bench found that the State Government was yet to comply with an order issued in May 2008 for submission of a detailed district-wise status report on the implementation of the Act.

Not happy with it the bench allowed adjournment of the case to August 19 only on the condition that the State Government will pay Rs 5,000 toward donation in favour of Advocates Welfare Fund by then.

The State Government sought adjournment on the plea that it was an old matter. When the case came up on Monday the State Government paid Rs 5,000, but sought more time to track down the officers presently associated with the task force.