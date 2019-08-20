Odisha's first all-women post office comes up

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Odisha’s first all-women post office has come up in Sambalpur city.The Golebazar sub-post office located in the heart of the city has been converted into an all-women post office by the Department of Posts. It was inaugurated by Superintendent of Post Offices, Sambalpur Division Banambar Sethy on Monday.

Sethy said the Golebazar sub-post office will be operated by women postal employees. It will provide facilities like mail, small savings schemes, India Post Payment Bank services, sale of stamps and ancillaries. The post office will also have an Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation Centre operated by women employees. Currently, the post office is being managed by a sub-postmaster, a postal assistant and a packer.

On the first day, as many as 17 India Post Payment Bank accounts were opened and all the 17 account holders were women. Sethy said this is a step towards women’s empowerment. This apart, women customers will feel comfortable in carrying out their postal transactions in the branch.

Sambalpur Division is also planning to open another all-women post office shortly. Plans are afoot to convert the Mudipada post office into an all-women post office, Sethy said. There are 385 branch post offices, 59 sub-post offices and two head post offices under the Division.