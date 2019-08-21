Home States Odisha

Kandhamal Collector directs to stop payments of teachers for schools’ poor results

Headmasters and teachers of several schools in the district will lose pay for poor performance of students in this year’s High School Certificate (HSC) examinations.

By Express News Service

Kandhamal Collector Dr Brunda D has directed to stop the salaries of headmasters and teachers of three Government and 25 block grant schools which fared poorly in the Matriculation examination. Of the three Government schools, AJO High School and Government Girls’ High School in Phulbani town are the oldest schools in the district.

Besides, the teachers have also been issued show-cause notices while headmaster of Upgraded High School at Kasinipadar has been suspended for poor results. While issuing the direction, the Collector expressed her anguish over the poor show by these Education department-run schools compared to those managed by ST/ SC Development department. Due to lack of interest in imparting quality education and dedication of the teachers, a negative academic environment prevails in schools which leads to dismal performance in HSC examinations, said the Collector.

She advised the headmasters and teachers to give their best and teach with utmost zeal and interest so that more students will come out successful with A-1 and A-2 grades in the examinations. The Collector also warned of more stringent action if the performance of teachers does not improve.

Meanwhile, alumni of these two premier schools have expressed concern over the poor matriculation results. They blamed the deteriorating study atmosphere and lack of quality education in the schools. In the past, the two Government schools have produced many students who have managed to establish their names in different walks of life.

