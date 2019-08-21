Home States Odisha

Two sites from Odisha to find place in iconic list, assures Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the Union Minister announced this during an interaction at State Tourism Ministers’ Conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple, Konark (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel has assured to include at least two most visited tourist places of Odisha in the Centre’s proposed list of sites which would be developed into iconic tourist destinations.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the Union Minister announced this during an interaction at State Tourism Ministers’ Conference held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“He expressed displeasure over Odisha not finding a place in the iconic site list. Stating that monuments like Puri and Konark temples having historical importance cannot be ignored, he said those sites will soon be listed under the scheme,” Panigrahi said.

On July 8, The New Indian Express had highlighted Odisha’s exclusion in the Centre list sparking off a controversy with leaders irrespective of party affiliations demanding inclusion of tourist destinations from the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also urged Patel seeking inclusion of at least two important places of attraction from Odisha in the list of iconic tourist destinations.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and all BJP MPs from the State had also urged the Union Tourism Minister to include the Jagannath temple at Puri and Sun Temple at Konark in the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel tourist places of Odisha Centre’s proposed list of sites iconic tourist destinations Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi State Tourism Ministers’ Conference Union Minister Dharmendra
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp