ITI-Bhubaneswar introduces Internet of Things curriculum

For girl students belonging to SC and ST community and physically challenged persons, these courses will be provided free of cost. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bhubaneswar has introduced four new smart trades to help students tap the latest career opportunities with IoT (Internet of Things)-based curriculum. The smart trades are IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture), IoT Technician (Smart City), IoT Technician (Smart Healthcare) and Smart Phone Technician-cum-Application Tester. Each trade will have 24 seats.

The IoT-based trades have been introduced in the State for the first time, officials of the institute said. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices that is provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interactions.

Though industry-ready courses at ITI requires a minimum educational qualification of Class X, these Smart Trades can even help graduates to have a rewarding career or build their own successful venture,” said ITI, Bhubaneswar Principal Jitamitra Satapathy.

