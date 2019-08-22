Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders utilisation of fund for development of Cuttack roads

A resident of the locality Dr Debadutta Acharya filed the PIL in April 2015.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed for utilisation of Rs 1.25 crore deposited by Shyam Baba Charitable Trust for development of roads in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

The Court had directed the Trust to deposit the amount as part of contempt case proceedings on July 30.
The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed utilisation of 90 per cent of the amount of restoration and repair of roads in different parts of the city and the rest 10 per cent on development of areas around the temple constructed by the Trust.

The Court further directed Cuttack Collector BS Chayani and CMC Commissioner Ananya Das to jointly prepare a detailed plan for utilisation of funds and submit it before the court on August 26, the date for next hearing on the contempt case.

The High Court had registered a suo motu contempt case after the Trust did not respond to notices issued on a PIL petition and the then secretary of the Trust also did not respond to orders for appearing in person before the court. The Trust had constructed a temple in Alamchand Bazaar area in 2013.

The PIL petition was filed in 2015 for the demolition of the temple as it was constructed on Jalasaya Kissam land without the approval of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The Court had issued a notice for a reply the same year. But, it was found in March this year that no reply had been filed in all these years.

There was no response to fresh notices issued by the Court. Secretary of the Trust did not respond though the Court directed him to be personally present on several dates after the CDA filed an affidavit stating that the temple was constructed illegally without its approval. A resident of the locality Dr Debadutta Acharya filed the PIL in April 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Shyam Baba Charitable Trust Cuttack Municipal Corporation Chief Justice KS Jhaveri Justice KR Mohapatra Cuttack Collector BS Chayani CMC Commissioner Ananya Das Cuttack Development Authority
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp