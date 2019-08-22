Three elephants killed after being hit by iron rod-laden truck in Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR (ODISHA): Tragedy struck on a herd of elephants when an iron rod laden speeding truck hit the wild animals killing three jumbos on National Highway 20 in Keonjhar district early on Thursday.

Sources said the mishap took place when a herd of three female elephants were crossing the highway near Balijodi under Ghatagaon forest range at about 2 am.

While the vehicle skidded off the road after it hit the herd, an elephant and its calf died on the spot. Another pachyderm, which was critically injured, succumbed to death during treatment by a team of veterinarians.

Tension ran high at the accident spot as locals blocked the highway demanding action against forest officials for not tracking the movement of elephants. They claimed the mishap could have been avoided if forest personnel had monitored and guided their movement.

Carcass of the elephant and its calf

Local administrative officials and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar Santosh Joshi visited the spot and brought the situation under control. Vehicular movement on the highway was smooth after the carcass of elephants were cleared.

Terming it an unfortunate incident, Joshi said, had the elephants taken the underpass, which is nearly one km away from the spot, the mishap would not have happened. The three elephants were part of a 10-member herd.

The DFO, however, informed that forest staff had tracked the movement of the herd all through the Ghatagaon-Harichandanpur route. The herd was last tracked at 12 am and perhaps it latter moved in two herds - seven and three. While the seven-member herd was inside the forest, the trio came this way meeting the accident, he added.

Two veterinary surgeons were engaged for the treatment of the injured elephant, which had fractured one of its legs. Though another surgeon from Similipal tiger reserve was called to join the team, the animal died before his arrival.