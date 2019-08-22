Home States Odisha

Three elephants killed after being hit by iron rod-laden truck in Odisha

Tension ran high at the accident spot as locals blocked the highway demanding action against forest officials for not tracking the movement of elephants.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Forest personnel cleaning the highway after removing elephant carcass near Balijodi in Keonjhar on Thursday.

Forest personnel cleaning the highway after removing elephant carcass near Balijodi in Keonjhar on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR (ODISHA): Tragedy struck on a herd of elephants when an iron rod laden speeding truck hit the wild animals killing three jumbos on National Highway 20 in Keonjhar district early on Thursday.

Sources said the mishap took place when a herd of three female elephants were crossing the highway near Balijodi under Ghatagaon forest range at about 2 am.

While the vehicle skidded off the road after it hit the herd, an elephant and its calf died on the spot. Another pachyderm, which was critically injured, succumbed to death during treatment by a team of veterinarians.

Tension ran high at the accident spot as locals blocked the highway demanding action against forest officials for not tracking the movement of elephants. They claimed the mishap could have been avoided if forest personnel had monitored and guided their movement.

Carcass of the elephant and its calf

Local administrative officials and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Keonjhar Santosh Joshi visited the spot and brought the situation under control. Vehicular movement on the highway was smooth after the carcass of elephants were cleared.

Terming it an unfortunate incident, Joshi said, had the elephants taken the underpass, which is nearly one km away from the spot, the mishap would not have happened. The three elephants were part of a 10-member herd.

The DFO, however, informed that forest staff had tracked the movement of the herd all through the Ghatagaon-Harichandanpur route. The herd was last tracked at 12 am and perhaps it latter moved in two herds - seven and three. While the seven-member herd was inside the forest, the trio came this way meeting the accident, he added.

Two veterinary surgeons were engaged for the treatment of the injured elephant, which had fractured one of its legs. Though another surgeon from Similipal tiger reserve was called to join the team, the animal died before his arrival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha elephant accident Keonjhar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp